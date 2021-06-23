Joins Acast Marketplace

ACAST's podcast marketplace has arrived in FINLAND with a deal to partner with marketing agency ASENNEMEDIA, which represents almost 50 podcasts.

ACAST NORDICS Managing Dir. FREDRIK HERMANSSON said, “We’ve seen great potential in FINLAND in recent years, with listenership of ACAST-hosted podcasts increasing to nearly two million a month. Our partnership with ASENNEMEDIA is a great step for ACAST and we look forward to supporting ASENNEMEDIA in accelerating its podcast business, and making its podcast offering as attractive as possible using our services and ACAST’s dynamic ad insertion (DAI) technology – today widely adopted as the norm throughout the industry.”

ASENNEMEDIA Development Director NOORA KUNTTU said, “Working with ACAST will allow us to bring a new level of growth to our influencer marketing and podcast business. The influencer marketing business in FINLAND was worth 28 million euros last year, and we’re looking forward to accelerating that by partnering with such an established and important player.

“For ASENNEMEDIA, this partnership allows us to grow even more, and also gives us more ways to serve our clients. Podcast advertising is a delicate act of creativity fuelled by insights. We get to offer our clients something completely new in terms of creative, alongside the advantages of ACAST’s dynamic ad insertion technology, and for our creators it means more ways to monetise the fantastic content they’re creating. We’re looking forward to being the most valued, most lucrative podcast and influencer marketing agency for both creators and clients.”

