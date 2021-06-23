Cardiel

SIMPLECAST Dir./Business Development DANE CARDIEL has joined HEADGUM's GUMBALL podcast advertising marketplace as VP/Business Development, based in NEW YORK.

"I couldn’t be more excited to welcome DANE to the HEADGUM/GUMBALL family,” said HEADGUM CEO MARTY MICHAEL. “We built a best-in-class platform to help creators worry less about monetization so they can spend more time doing what they love. Our next challenge is telling them all about how powerful GUMBALL truly is, and there is no one better suited to tell our story than DANE.“

"More than ever before, I want independent creators to succeed on their own terms," said CARDIEL. "The content that's being created today -- and the audiences it reaches -- is coveted by nearly every possible company in our industry. This gives podcasters incredible power when deciding on who to partner with and I'm thrilled to be working for a company that wants to help podcasters grow their business without forfeiting any control in the process."

« see more Net News