Sold

CALVARY RADIO NETWORK, INC. is selling noncommercial Religion WTZI/ROSEMONT, IL to RADIOED for $120,000.

In other filings with the FCC, RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC has applied for an STA to operate WHLD-A/NIAGARA FALLS, NY at variance with its licensed parameters while the phase monitor has been removed for repair.

COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. has closed on the sale of Country WYAY (CAROLINA COUNTRY 106.3)/BOLIVIA, NC to MARYLAND MEDIA ONE, LLC for $400,000.

And EDWARD C. DISTELL (DISTELL MEDIA GROUP) has closed on the sale of Silent KZGD-A/SALEM, OR and Regional Mexican KCKX-A/STAYTON, OR to IGLESIA PENTECOSTAL VISPERA DEL FIN for $50,000 and $20,000, respectively.

