SPOTIFY's partnership program for indep3endent artists, centered around the FRESH FINDS playlist, launched this week with the initial class, WALLICE, UNUSUAL DEMONT, JULIA WOLF and EKKSTACY. Each was provided a wide suite of opportunities (mentorship, credits to use on SPOTIFY FOR ARTISTS tools and resources, an intensive marketing campaign, social media docu-series, playlist support and more.

They’ve also spent the last few weeks creating and recording original songs, having been paired with producers/songwriters via SPOTIFY’s SONGWRITER & PUBLISHING RELATIONS team. EKKSTACY paired with producer JONNY PIERCE of THE DRUMS; UNUSUAL DEMONT with THE IDIOT (aka KIERAN WATTERS); WALLICE with songwriter/producer MARINELLI X producer ARIEL RECHSTSHAID, while JULIA WOLF worked with songwriter/producer JACKSON FOOTE.

The resulting compositions were released yesterday, under the SPOTIFY SINGLES banner, and all can be streamed here.

They include JULIA WOLF's "RBF: Part 1," a "brutally honest" meditation on society’s unrealistic expectations of women; UNUSUAL DEMONT's "hey!," an uncategorizable banger that ricochets between punk, hip-hop, and pop; EKKSTACY's "f*ck everything!” with THE DRUMS' JONNY PIERCE's signature surf-meets-post-punk-New-Wave sound propelling the surprisingly upbeat indie dance sonics, and WALLICE's "Nothing Scares Me," which plays with dynamics, reverb, and soaring guitars, shifting from high-energy fist-pumping vocals to introspective moments, all in less than three minutes.

