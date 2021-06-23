Benny Mardones

The life of singer/songwriter BENNY MARDONES, whose hits include "Into The Night," which was the only song to go to #1 three separate times, will be celebrated at the CANYON CLUB in AGOURA HILLS, CA, JUNE 29th.

The event will mark the year anniversary of his death.

If you cannot attend, but want to send an iPhone video, make it no longer than three mintues and e-mail JOEL DIAMOND at jdiamond20@aol.com

« see more Net News