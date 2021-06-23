Caleb James, R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS sends out our condolences to the family, friends and fans of 25-year ALTOONA, PA market legend CALEB JAMES who passed on as the result of heart failure at age 58.

JAMES, whose real name was HARV RAIRIE, was most recently at AC WBRX (MIX 94.7)/ALTOONA doing wakeups. JAMES stepped aside due to health issues in 2020.

Prior to MIX 94.7, JAMES did mornings at Country WFGY (FROGGY 98.1), starting in the market at Classic Rocker 104.9 WHPA where he did wakeups. Before ALTOONA, JAMES did evenings for WHTX (HITRADIO 96)/PITTSBURGH in the 1980s to early ‘90s.

JAMES leaves behind his wife WENDY, his children and grandson. No word on services.

