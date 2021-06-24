-
Murphy, Sam And Jodi Expand Into Country
Nationally syndicated AC and Classic Hits morning show, MURPHY, SAM AND JODI continues expanding their reach to welcome Country, WZZT/VIDEN, MORRISON, IL, WAWC/SYRACUSE, IN and KFLP/LUBBOCK/FLOYDADA, TX.
Veteran programmer and consultant JOHN SHOMBY is providing advisory services for the show’s growing country affiliations.
AC and Classic Hits additions include WGSYCOLUMBUS, GA, WEGC ALBANY GA, KGJX/GRAND JUNCTION, CO, WKZW/LAUREL-HATTIESBURG, MS, KZQL/CASPER, WY and WEZV-WYEZ/MYRTLE BEACH, SC.
COLBERT MEDIA GROUP's JUNE COLBERT said “we’re beyond excited about the increased interest in MSJ from Country stations in recent years. Their content is a natural fit for the audience and a unique trio that is female led with JODI.”
For info, contact COLBERT at (615) 202-5900.