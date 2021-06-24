Hoss (Photo: WWL-TV)

Former CBS affiliate WWL-TV/NEW ORLEANS sports anchor MIKE HOSS has been named the new radio play-by-play voice of the NEW ORLEANS SAINTS on AUDACY News-Talk WWL-A-F/NEW ORLEANS. HOSS, who has been serving as sideline reporter for home games and as Manager of Media Relations for ASM GLOBAL/LSED representing the SUPERDOME renovation, replaces ZACH STRIEF, who was named the SAINTS' Assistant Offensive Line Coach in FEBRUARY. In addition to game coverage, HOSS will host the SAINTS coaches' show, GM show, and weekly "FANS & THE PRO FRIDAYS" show with analyst DEUCE MCALLISTER, and will make regular appearances on the afternoon "SPORTS TALK WITH BOBBY HEBERT & KRISTIAN GARIC," starting JULY 27th from training camp.

"When we started our search for the new 'Voice of the SAINTS,' the goal was not only professional play-by-play, but also someone with a deep connection to the team, the SAINTS' amazing fan base and our community," said AUDACY NEW ORLEANS SVP/Market Mgr. KEVIN CASSIDY. "MIKE checks all the boxes. His extensive experience covering the team both on and off the field has allowed him to paint a front-row picture for fans over the course of his career, and we trust his knowledge will enhance our coverage on game days."

"This is the thrill of a lifetime," said HOSS. "There are only 32 people in the world who get the privilege and the honor. I can't wait to sit in that booth with SAINTS legend DEUCE MCALLISTER. I know how passionate SAINTS fans are about their team. DEUCE and I share that passion and intend to deliver the best game day experience possible and amp up our engagement with them across all platforms."

