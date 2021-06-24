Tong (Photo: WBUR)

MARKETPLACE Senior Correspondent SCOTT TONG has been named the new host of NPR and BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON's "HERE & NOW," starting JULY 12th with his first show on the air set for AUGUST 9th. Senior Editor PETER O'DOWD remains on board and will serve as fill-in host.

“As I child, I learned a Chinese fable about a frog in a well: deep underground, this critter only sees a tiny patch of blue above and assumes that’s the whole sky. Until of course the frog comes to the surface. MARKETPLACE gave me the opportunity to explore the great skies of the world -- in NAIROBI, CARACAS, SHANGHAI, MANILA -- and tell stories about them; for that I will always be thankful,” said TONG, who spent 16 years at MARKETPLACE. “Now, I’m excited to join ROBIN, TONYA and the WBUR/NPR team at HERE & NOW to tell timely stories with the program’s signature context and thoughtfulness.”

