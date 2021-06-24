Fun Stuff

BENZTOWN has entered into an agreement with THE INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) to build Radio Merch Shops for IBA member stations, with each participating station receiving $5.00 or more for each purchase made in their store. IBA member stations are now able to set up their own Radio Merch Shop with customized and changeable branding for holidays, events, and more, at www.radioswagshop.com/iba/www.radioswagshop.com/iba/.

IBA Founder/Pres./Exec. Dir. RON STONE said, “Remember back in the day when every radio station could afford to have station swag, and did? When you ran into listeners on the street wearing hats and shirts with your station logos on them? Now, IBA members can have their own pop-up retail merch shop – with no inventory costs, shipping or administrative issues. IBA is very pleased to offer this service for its members through our partnership with BENZTOWN.”

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE “CHACHI” DENES commented, “We are very excited to work with IBA member stations to build their own customized pop-up online stores, where their listeners can buy high quality, station-branded products that they will love and use. BENZTOWN’s Radio Merch Shop items help stations promote their brands and create a new profit center, allowing them to reinvest profits in station operations, for contests and giveaways, or even to turn their merch store profits into a fundraiser for a charitable cause that benefits their market and listeners. That’s an unbeatable combination, and one we think stations will love.”

« see more Net News