TUNECORE and parent company, PARIS-based BELIEVE, have unveiled more about the ongoing "Signed By" program. Signed By has benefitted over 340 artists and labels around the world. Artists who release their music through TUNECORE and are identified as rising stars, are eligible to be signed by BELIEVE.

BELIEVE CEO DENIS LADEGAILLERIE said, “BELIEVE and TUNECORE are artist-first, solution-driven digital music companies whose central tenet is to serve artists at all stages of their careers and development. Because of the symbiotic nature of our businesses, we are able to identify emerging talent early on through TUNECORE and then further develop and support the artists journey with Believe L&AS and Artist Services. The acceleration of artists’ careers through our multi-faceted solution speaks to the success of this program.”

