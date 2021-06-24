New Deal With Snap

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) and SNAP INC. have entered into an "expansive multifaceted global agreement" that will allow SNAPCHAT users to incorporate UMG’s catalog of recorded music and content.

UMG EVP/Digital Strategy MICHAEL NASH said, “We’re thrilled to build on our innovative and collaborative relationship with SNAP and to provide SNAPCHAT’s users with access to UMG’s vast catalog of the most iconic recordings of all time. When entertainment and social media companies work together, fans are able to creatively build close-knit communities around the artists and the music they love, all while ensuring that artists are fairly compensated for the use of their music. We’re looking forward to working with SNAP to unlock even more innovative features and allow creativity and expressive communication across SNAPCHAT’s community.”

“It's been exciting to see how quickly Snapchatters have taken to our Sounds creative tool, and in turn the immense impact it has had on the music industry as they discover and share music with their friends and the community," said SNAP SVP/Content and Partnerships BEN SCHWERIN. "UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has been a tremendous partner over the past several years, and we're thrilled to expand our relationship to bring Snapchatters even more music to express themselves and create engaging Snaps."

