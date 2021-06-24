Renews Pats Interview Deal

AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON and the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS have agreed to a multi-year extension of their broadcast partnership, which includes the “PATRIOTS MONDAY” and “PATRIOTS FRIDAY” segments with coach BILL BELICHICK and PATS players but does not include game broadcasts, which air on rival BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON.

“We’re delighted to extend our longstanding partnership with the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS and continue giving PATRIOTS fans exclusive access to their favorite team every week,” said AUDACY BOSTON SVP/Market Mgr. TIM CLARKE. “We look forward to Coach BELICHICK and multiple veteran leaders providing perspective and game analysis that only they can share every week on WEEI.”

“For more than a quarter century, BOSTON sports fans have followed the PATRIOTS on WEEI,” said PATRIOTS VP/Sales MURRAY KOHL. “We are happy to extend our partnership and continue to provide exclusive access to interviews with Coach BELICHICK and many of our star players. The conversations that our coach and players have with the WEEI hosts each week provide a much different dialogue and insight into the personality than any other sports platform and has become appointment listening for many PATRIOTS fans.”

« see more Net News