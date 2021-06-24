Coming In July

The second season of the OFFICIAL PRINCE PODCAST from the PRINCE ESTATE, LEGACY RECORDINGS, and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT will tell the story behind the previously unreleased album "Welcome 2 AMERICA," which is getting a posthumous release on JULY 30th.

The debut of the new season of the podcast, "THE STORY OF WELCOME 2 AMERICA," hosted b ANDREA SWENSSON with guest co-hosts SHELBY J. and MORRIS HAYES of the NPG, will precede the album release, with the first episode posting on JULY 22nd. Musicians who performed on the album (TAL WILKENFELD, CHRIS COLEMAN, ELISA FIORILLO, and LIV WARFIELD) will also appear on the podcast along with other collaborators. The podcast will also include several unreleased tracks.

« back to Net News