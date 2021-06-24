Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS heads to the JACOBS MEDIA blog to explore the effect of streaming on radio ratings. In his latest blog, JACOBS comments, "While 2020 will be remembered for many things, here in Radio Land, we may come to think of it as the year when streaming listening reached that “next level.” While broadcast radio listening was challenged for most of the year, many stations around the country experienced record-breaking streaming levels."

JACOBS continues, "But to what extent did streaming actually impact ratings? That's a complicated question, dependent on many factors, including whether a station elects TLR (total line reporting), as well as its accessibility via streaming on mobile apps, smart speakers, and other devices."

You can check out JACOBS' full blog here.

