Lift Study

A study commissioned by AUDACY and conducted by NEUSTAR CONSULTING SERVICES shows that shifting ad dollars to audio offers "significant returns." The report, “The Audio Amplification: The Return on Ad Spend,” assessing audio's role in the performance of advertising campaigns by more than 40 national advertisers, concludes that a 1.2% shift of ad buys to audio leads to as much as a 23% lift on clients' return.

In the study, increasing audio ad spend by 1.8% gave auto advertisers a 23% lift, while retail saw a 16% lift from a 1.1% shift, financial services got a 14% list from a 1.2% shift, and telecom's return increased 11% from a 0.8% shift.

“In today’s cluttered landscape, reach alone is not enough to break through, engage and convert,” said AUDACY SVP/Research and Insights IDIL CAKIM. “Brands need meaningful connections with their audiences through all the moments that matter and we know that audio powers up media plans. This study shows optimizing OTA and digital audio in the media mix catapults sales to new heights.”

“Our findings revealed that there are still untapped ad opportunities in audio media, across key verticals that can be leveraged to drive marketing performance,” said NEUSTAR Consultant KAYLA COUTTS. “As consumer needs continue to shift, it's become increasingly critical that marketers ensure they are constantly evaluating their media spend in relation to these consumer trends so as to ensure they are maximizing the value of their media investments.”

