RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK host and former NEW YORK Mayor RUDY GIULIANI has been suspended from the practice of law in the state of NEW YORK for lying about the 2020 election in his capacity as former President TRUMP's attorney.

A unanimous NEW YORK SUPREME COURT Appellate division ruling held that "there is uncontroverted evidence that (GIULIANI) communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large" in claiming that President BIDEN's election was fraudulent.

"We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law," the court decided, citing comments GIULIANI made about the election "at press conferences, state legislative hearings, radio broadcasts (as both a guest and host), podcasts, television appearances and one court appearance." GIULIANI asserted First Amendment protection for his comments, but the court noted that GIULIANI "does not attack the constitutionality of the particular disciplinary rules; he seemingly claims that they are unconstitutional as applied to him." He also claimed that he did not know that his misstatements were untrue when he made them, but the court found that "there is simply no proof to support this explanation."

