Collaborative Effort

Multi-discipline creator LEON BRIDGES has teamed up with YOUTUBE MUSIC to produce a two-part short video series for his new track “Why Don’t You Touch Me,” a track off of his upcoming third studio album Gold-Diggers Sound. Part one debuted last week, and part two debuts TODAY (6/24) on BRIDGES' official YOUTUBE channel.

The two videos star JERMAINE FOWLER of “Sorry to Bother You” and ALISHA BOE of “13 Reasons Why” as the lead couple. Part one is experienced from the perspective of the couple, while part two from the eyes of BRIDGES himself.





