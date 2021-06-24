Community Support

CHARLOTTESVILLE RADIO GROUP Triple A WCNR (106.1 THE CORNER/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA -- along with the rest of the stations in the radio group -- has teamed up with the local NBC affiliate and BARRACKS ROAD SHOPPING CENTER for a SUMMERTIME FOOD DRIVE to benefit the BLUE RIDGE AREA FOOD BANK.

From 6a to 6p THIS FRIDAY, JUNE 25th, the stations of the CHARLOTTESVILLE RADIO GROUP will be in front of the fountain at BARRACKS ROAD SHOPPING CENTER collecting donations.

