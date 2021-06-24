Back Row (L-R): Rusty Gaston, Jesse Matkosky; Front Row (L-R) : Michael Hardy, Dennis Matkosky, Jon Platt

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed a global publishing agreement with RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP (RMG), a publishing and artist development company founded in 2017 by father and son duo DENNIS and JESSE MATKOSKY.

RMG writer and BIG LOUD RECORDS artist MICHAEL HARDY, better known as HARDY, recently became a partner at RELATIVE. He has penned hits including his own #1 single, "One Beer," featuring LAUREN ALAINA and DEVIN DAWSON along with BLAKE SHELTON's, "God's Country," MORGAN WALLEN's "Up Down," and COLE SWINDELL's current hit, "Single Saturday Night."

“RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP has done an incredible job of championing songwriters with an independent spirit that embodies everything that makes MUSIC ROW special," said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "We’re thrilled to partner with DENNIS, JESSE and MICHAEL as we work together to elevate their company and vision to new heights.”

“We are so excited to be working with RUSTY and the entire SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING family," said DENNIS and JESSE MATKOSKY in a joint statement. "It is clear they believe in our vision for the future of RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP and will be the perfect partners to help us get there."

