New Partnership

Streaming company CINEDIGM is partnering with THE COUNTRY NETWORK to accelerate the network's growth through a streaming distribution strategy. THE COUNTRY NETWORK, currently distributed on cable and OTA systems in more than 51 markets, features original series, concerts, specials and Country countdowns. The channel provides viewers with a look at TODAY's Country superstars, along with up-and-coming acts to watch, as well as devoted music video blocks.

CINEDIGM provides content, streaming channels and technology services to media, technology and retail companies. The partnership is intended to attract even more consumption from fans of Country music, who are already the highest consuming per capita demographic, listening to nearly an hour more of music every day.

"Country music has one of the most engaged demographics across the medium,” said ERICK OPEKA, Pres. of CINEDIGM DIGITAL NETWORKS. “As cord cutting continues to happen, CINEDIGM is partnering with THE COUNTRY NETWORK to expand its reach to a very enthusiastic audience. Music has been at the forefront of digital consumption for decades, so it’s only natural for the channel to take its next step in the technological evolution of streaming."

