Available November 16th

BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT artist KELSEA BALLERINI has written her first collection of autobiographical poetry, "Feel Your Way Through," which will be available in stores and online TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16TH. It will be published as a hardcover by BALLANTINE, a part of RANDOM HOUSE. BALLERINI also painted the book's jacket image (pictured).

“I’ve realized that some feelings can’t be turned into a song, so I’ve started writing poems," said BALLERINI. "Just like my songs, they talk about what it’s like to be 20-something trying to navigate a wildly beautiful and broken world.”

The collection is available for pre-order here.





