New Deal (Graphic: gobulldogs.com)

FRESNO STATE athletics are moving from ONE PUTT Sports KFIG-A (940 ESPN)/FRESNO to a regional network headed by crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Sports KCBL-A (FOX SPORTS AM1340)/FRESNO and including other iHEARTMEDIA stations Religion KRDU-A/VISALIA, Sports KHTY-A (FOX SPORTS 970 AM)/BAKERSFIELD, Sports KWSX-A (FOX SPORTS AM 1280)/STOCKTON, and Country KOSO (92.9 THE BIG DOG)/MODESTO, effective JULY 1st. The stations will carry football, men's and women's basketball, softball and baseball along with coaches and highlight shows on select stations; iHEART will also develop a podcast channel for distribution via iHEARTRADIO and a BULLDOGS app. The deal was made with rightsholder LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's BULLDOG SPORTS PROPERTIES.

"We are excited to partner with iHEARTMEDIA to bring the BULLDOG SPORTS NETWORK to our passionate RED WAVE fan base throughout the VALLEY and far beyond," said FRESNO STATE Dir./Athletics TERRY TUNNEY. "iHEARTMEDIA is well regarded as a world renowned media company that will further enhance our ability to advance the FRESNO STATE brand, engage our longtime fans, and reach new audiences."

"This exciting new partnership between iHEARTMEDIA and Fresno State Athletics is a huge win for Bulldog fans up and down the valley," said iHEARTMEDIA Area Pres. STEVE DARNELL. "In addition to airing live game action, our iHEARTMEDIA influencers will create exciting audio, digital, social, and podcast content to enhance the BULLDOG SPORTS NETWORK across all of our CENTRAL CALIFORNIA iHEARTMEDIA station brands."

"We can't wait to bring the passion of FRESNO STATE to more fans in additional markets, and to expand opportunities for our sponsors including visibility within the iHEARTMEDIA family," said BULLDOG SPORTS PROPERTIES GM ZACHARY FRASER. "I'm looking forward to working with iHeartMedia and know its powerful digital connections will strengthen the connection to the iHEARTMEDIA fan base, while reaching a new generation of fans ready to be part of the RED WAVE."

