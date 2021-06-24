LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY returns to NAPA, CA for the third year in partnership with CMT NOVEMBER 2nd through 4th. ZAC BROWN BAND will be headlining at the LINCOLN THEATER on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd, along with performances that night by CHRIS JANSON, COLE SWINDELL, TENILLE ARTS and LAINEY WILSON. The event will also include acoustic performances by DARIUS RUCKER, OLD DOMINION, PRISCILLA BLOCK, PARKER McCOLLUM, MATT STELL, TENILLE TOWNES and more at wineries around the VALLEY. More additions to the lineup will be announced soon, including a special "CMT Next Women of Country" send off brunch.

“We are beyond excited to be bringing live music back to our second home in NAPA VALLEY, and to get the chance to showcase and support all of those in the VALLEY. We could not have asked for better partners than CMT or a better lineup to return back to in person events,” said LIVE IN THE VINEYARD Pres. BOBBII JACOBS.

In person attendance Is limited in 2021 and will only be open to invited industry guests including music supervisors, radio programmers, label executives and corporate partners. There will be a national radio promotion around the event, where fans can enter for a chance to win access to a special virtual package. Fans can get more information on where and how to enter here.





