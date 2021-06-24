Marshall Leaving Mumford & Sons (Photo: yakub88/Shutterstock.com)

MUMFORD & SONS guitarist-banjoist, WINSTON MARSHALL, has made it official and is leaving the band. His decision comes after the controversy of his praise of Right-Wing Commentator ANDY NGO's publication of the book UNMASKED: INSIDE ANTIFA’S RADICAL PLAN TO DESTROY DEMOCRACY back in MARCH. MARSHALL took a break from the band after major viral criticism, apologizing to people he offended by co-signing the book, stating that he’d be taking time to “examine [his] blindspots."

Apparently, his break caused him to regret the apology and make the decision to leave the band. MARSHALL made the official announcement on MEDIUM, in which he retracted his apology.

MARSHALL said, "The only way forward for me is to leave the band. I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences. I leave with love in my heart and I wish those three boys nothing but the best. I have no doubt that their stars will shine long into the future. I will continue my work with Hong Kong Link Up and I look forward to new creative projects as well as speaking and writing on a variety of issues, challenging as they may be."

Click here to read his full statement.

