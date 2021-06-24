Jacob Collier To Headline Fest

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL and Music Professionals Network, JAMMCARD, will host JAMMJAM FEST featuring Grammy-Winning artist JACOB COLLIER as the Headliner. The performance is set to take place SEPTEMBER 17th, during LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL in LAS VEGAS. The event, typically reserved for JAMMCARD members only, will be held publicly for the first time at the three-day festival.

The LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL JAMMJAM will feature 60 minutes of raw, unfiltered performances with JACOB COLLIER at the helm and will include a star-studded lineup of today’s top musicians, to be announced at a later date, as well as some surprise guests.

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL is currently sold out. For those looking to find tickets, join the waitlist.

