Warren Fights To Save Rescued Cow

Long-time Animal Advocate and GRAMMY-Winning Song Writer, DIANE WARREN fought to save the lone remaining cow on the loose after 40 escaped from a PICO RIVERA slaughterhouse. The animal will be spared and moved to a sanctuary, according to city officials.

KNBC, NBC LOS ANGELES reported a deputy located the cow in WHITTIER NARROWS PARK, about seven miles north of a meat packing plant two days after the escape. The cow was captured and removed from the park in a trailer.

PICO RIVERA City Manager STEVE CARMONA said the city has been talking to the owners of MANNING BEEF about possibly moving all of the escaped cows to a sanctuary. The last rescued will have to be tested by state Food and Agriculture officials to determine it is free of disease before it can be moved to the sanctuary.

The cows escaped TUESDAY afternoon and ended up in the PICO RIVERA neighborhood. Thirty-eight cows were rounded up and one was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after it charged a family.

Members of ANIMAL ALLIANCE NETWORK are planning a vigil for the cows THURSDAY night at the slaughterhouse.

Apparently, the cows broke out when a gate at the meat packing plant was accidentally left open.

