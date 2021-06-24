BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON's 10th annual "Whos Your Caddy? Classic" charity golf tournament raised over $27,000 for BOSTON CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL's Pediatric Advanced Care Team (P.A.C.T.) Unit.

The event at BROOKMEADOW COUNTRY CLUB in CANTON, MA was created by afternoon co-host TONY MASSAROTTI in memory of his nephew, who was a patient with the P.A.C.T. Unit.





Massarotti, Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast's Chris Letorneau and Erika O'Brien, Hub's Ron "Hardy" Poole





