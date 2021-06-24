-
KBLA/Los Angeles Adds BIN: Black Information Network Newscasts
TAVIS SMILEY's new News-Talk KBLA-A (KBLA TALK 1580)/LOS ANGELES has affiliated with PREMIERE NETWORKS' BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK for the network's top-of-the-hour and bottom-of-the-hour 60-second newscasts.
“We’re excited to partner with BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK NEWS,” said KBLA Pres./COO ELSTON BUTLER. “We knew it would deliver the trusted news and information that is valuable to our listeners. Other news sources offered KBLA a nice piece of the news pie, but with BIN, we felt we would receive the whole recipe that our listeners deserve.”