LA Lloyd

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORK's "LA LLOYD Rock 30 Countdown" is celebrating its 21st anniversary the weekend of JULY 2-4. The show debuted on JULY 4, 2000 and has aired new and original Top-30 rock radio countdown shows weekly for the past 21 years.

In celebration, LLOYD, who is currently the PD for SINCLAIR Classic Rock KLBJ/AUSTIN, TX, will feature flashbacks from the show's archives, including SHINEDOWN, THE OFFSPRING, SEETHER, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, GRETA VAN FLEET, DAUGHTRY, 10 YEARS and more. In addition, the anniversary weekend will feature LZZY HALE from HALESTORM with a toast and her definition of “Who is LA LLOYD” followed up by their song “Here’s To Us."

"LA LLOYD Rock 30 Countdown" airs in over 50 markets throughout NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE. For more info go to Rock30.com.

