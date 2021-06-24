Sold

TOM DOBREZ’s COOL RADIO LLC is selling Triple A KSNO-F/SNOWMASS VILLAGE-ASPEN, CO and booster KSNO-FM1/GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO to OPEN MIND PROJECT Pres. ANDREW CORIN SCOTT's WILD GOOSE LLC for $250,000. A previous deal to sell the station to GARY SCHWEDT’s ROCKY MOUNTAIN RADIO GROUP, LLC for $225,000 in FEBRARY 2020 never closed.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were FLINT MEDIA, INC. (WMGR-A/BAINBRIDGE, GA, operation during daytimes only due to technical problems and "financial difficulties running the AM facilities at night") and FORT MYERS BROADCASTING COMPANY (WTLQ-F/PUNTA RASSA, FL, increased digital power).

And POST ROCK COMMUNICATIONS, LLC has closed on the sale of Oldies KDUN-A/REEDSPORT, OR to syndicated host DELILAH RENE's BIG SHOES PRODUCTIONS, INC. for $60,000.

