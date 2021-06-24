-
Consultant Jeff McHugh Says It's Time To Update Your Station Branding In 'Consultant Tips'
June 25, 2021
According to Consultant, JEFF MCHUGH, the best branding strategy for radio in 2021 is spotlighting talent. The emotional bond between audiences and favorite hosts will inspire more station loyalty than all the other tactics combined. In this week's "Consultant Tips," JEFF gives some strategies to consider as you evolve your station’s branding with changing times. Click here to read more.