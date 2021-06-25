hardDrive Turns 25 July 4th Weekend

UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS (USRN) syndicated two-hour rock show HARDDRIVE will be celebrating it's 25th anniversary the weekend of JULY 4th. Host LOU BRUTUS is still behind the microphone after anchoring that first show in the SUMMER of 1996. By the anniversary weekend, HARDDRIVE will have delivered 2600 hours of programming. While longtime Producer ROXY MYZAL has retired, HARDRIVE continues rocking today.

The 25th anniversary will be celebrated with a special edition of the show on the weekend of JULY 3-4, featuring a guest lineup of FOO FIGHTERS, DISTURBED, SLIPKNOT, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, SHINEDOWN and GODSMACK. In addition, BRUTUS is appearing at two music festivals this summer, hosting ROCK FEST in CADOTT, WI in JULY and BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST in DANVILLE, VA in SEPTEMBER.

“At UNITED STATIONS, we are extremely proud of the HARDDRIVE team,” said USRN EVP/Programming ANDY DENEMARK. “It’s incredibly gratifying when a hot new rock band is interviewed for the show and they can barely contain their excitement because they grew up listening to the show and were deeply inspired by the music and the program. Our entire executive team, affiliate marketing department, sales, traffic, production and research staff all congratulate LOU BRUTUS and everyone behind the scenes at HARDRIVE. We say ‘Happy Anniversary’ and here’s to many more!”

The weekend program is written and assembled by ZAK TRANESE with support from MARK ABRAMSON and BILL POWELL who work on the extended, daily edition of the show called HARDDRIVE XL. For more info go to harddriveradio.com.

LOU BRUTUS (Photo Credit: HARRY REESE)





