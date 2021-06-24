Mary Eileen Weber

MARY EILEEN WEBER has been named Managing Dir./Sales for HUBBARD/HICAGO, leading the sales department for Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX), Classic Rock WDRV (97.1FM THE DRIVE), AC WSHE (SHE100.3) and 2060 DIGITAL. She was previously Sr. Dir./Sales And Strategy for 2060 DIGITAL CHICAGO.

Commented WEBER, “I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to expand upon my responsibilities at HUBBARD CHICAGO. It is our goal to be a trusted marketing partner to our clients and to help them build their business. I am excited for what the future holds and lucky to be a part of this team.”

HUBBARD RADIO CHICAGO VP/Market Manager JEFF ENGLAND added, “MARY EILEEN’s collaborative nature, leadership skills, market knowledge, and combination of broadcast and digital skills uniquely qualify her to lead our sales efforts now and into the future. Our staff, advertisers, listeners, and community will be well served by her experience and strategic vision.”

Prior to joining HUBBARD CHICAGO, MARY EILEEN held various leadership positions at TRIBUNE PUBLISHING and FOX BROADCASTING. A CHICAGO native, MARY EKLEEN graduated LORAS COLLEGE in DUBUQUE, IA.





