TIMES-SHAMROCK COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC WQFM (Q92)/WILKES BARRE/SCRANTON is searching for their next PD, as TOM FERGUSON has announced that he’ll be stepping down as of FRIDAY (7/2).

Concurrently, HEATHER BURLEIGH lands as the new Promotions Director and air talent for the company's NORTHEAST PA cluster. She arrives after a fifteen year run in PORTLAND, ME. In addition to handling promotions for Q92, she’ll also be overseeing Rock WEZX (ROCK 107) and Sports WEJL (NEPA’s ESPN RADIO). She’ll begin on the air next month, plugging in for afternoons on WQFM.

FERGUSON has deep roots in the building, starting as a part-timer in 2010, working his way into the PD position at what was then Alternative WFUZ (FUZZ 92.1). He will stay on in a part-time talent and sportscaster role with WEJL.

Needless to say, this creates a plum PD opening at WQFM. The qualified candidate will have excellent talent development skills, along with the vision to implement new, fresh, creative ideas. Candidates should have experience in programming, and be aware of the trends in the format and industry. The successful candidate must have the passion to be on the air and on the streets to meet listeners, advertisers, and people of influence in the community to help increase awareness of the station, and to build audience numbers. If interested, send cover letter, air check, production audio samples, and resume, plus any other relevant information to TIMES-SHAMROCK RADIO GM TERRY DEITZ at tdeitz@shamrocknepa.com. No phone calls, please. Deadline for applications is FRIDAY (7/30).

