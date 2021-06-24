It's Britney, Bitch

Unless you live on MARS, you've no doubt heard the recent news about BRITNEY SPEARS and her recent date with the court regarding her conservatorship.

The empathetic ears of PD JONATHAN SHUFORD from iHEART Top 40 WRVW (THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE caught wind of the stressed superstar's situation and he sprung into action, putting together a #FREEBRITNEY weekend, beginning FRIDAY (6/25) at 6am. Listeners can call and text requests for their favorite SPEARS songs.

SHUFORD told ALL ACCESS, "This situation has been TOXIC for BRITNEY. She's being OVERPROTECTED, so we want to DO SOMETHING, and if we're LUCKY it will help bring this CIRCUS to an end and she'll come out STRONGER than ever."





