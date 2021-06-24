Mary J. Blige (Photo: Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com)

A new AMAZON STUDIOS documentary, MARY J. BLIGE’s "My Life,” premiered on WENDESDAY (6/23) at LINCOLN CENTER in NEW YORK CITY, reported VARIETY.

The documentary gives an account of BLIGE's career, beginning with her 1994 album “My Life” through TODAY. She is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album’s release. The nine-time GRAMMY winner also co-produced the project.

BLIGE told VARIETY, “I didn’t know what I was doing. I was singing for my life. I was singing because I loved it. I was writing because it just felt good to me. And I had people around me who were letting me know that I could do this. ‘My Life’ let me know that I could set all my pain in wax.”

“My Life” began it all. We have come through so much together. This album started the movement and the conversation. Hip-hop soul is just a genre of music. It’s an assignment for a lot of us. What I do, what ‘My Life’ did, is to try and heal.”

To read more, check here.

« back to Net News