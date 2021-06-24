Simpson

RADIO ONE R&B WOSF (105.3)/CHARLOTTE, NC will debut REACH MEDIA's syndicated "THE DONNIE SIMPSON WEEKEND SHOW" this SUNDAY JUNE 27th. The 2-hour program will air from 10a-noon.

SIMPSON said, “People around the country got to watch me on VIDEO SOUL for many years but didn’t get to check me out on my first love, radio. Only DETROIT and DC would suffer that experience. So, I’m really excited for the rest of the country to finally hear what I do on the radio."

OM JEFF “UZI D” ANDERSON added, “We are excited to add DONNIE SIMPSON to our weekend line-up. DONNIE is an iconic music historian, and this show will be a well-received familiar voice to our listeners of CHARLOTTE.”

SIMPSON's career has spanned 51 years. His resume includes WJLB/DETROIT and WASHINGTON, DC stations WPGC, WKYS, & WMMJ. On television he was the longtime host of BET’s VIDEO SOUL. He’s considered one of the nation's first video jocks. Most recently, he was inducted into THE RADIO HALL OF FAME class of 2020.

SIMPSON currently hosts afternoons on RADIO ONE R&B WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3-92.7)/WASHINGTON, DC with co-host TONY PERKINS.

« see more Net News