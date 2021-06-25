Lineup Set

MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK has unveiled its HOT 97 SUMMER JAM artist lineup. The AUGUST 22 concert and festival at METLIFE STADIUM will feature A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE, MIGOS, MEEK MILL, SAWEETIE, MONEYBAGG YO, DJ MEGAN RYTE, ROWDY REBEL, BOBBY SHMURDA, THE HEAVY HITTERS presents CJ AND FRIENDS featuring FARRUKO and EL ALFA and SWIZZ BEATZ will lead a tribute to the late Hip Hop icon, DMX.

Tickets for the HOT 97 SUMMER JAM are on sale today (6/25) for the general public. A special pre-sale for HOT 97 INSIDERS has been going on since JUNE 23rd.

WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK MD TT TORREZ commented, "HOT 97 SUMMER JAM’s return is iconic and shows the resilience of hip hop worldwide. We are curating an experience to celebrate life, hip-hop and the future of entertainment. Our team is thankful for our return and the support of fans around the GLOBE and HOT 97 looks forward to welcoming everyone back to METLIFE STADIUM."

BRONX-born A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE stated, "SUMMER JAM is where artists come to make history!"

SWIZZ BEATZ added, "We are Hip Hop and this year’s SUMMER JAM artists will unleash a year of energy and creativity. We’re shutting down the HOT 97 SUMMER JAM stage, we’re back!"

As in past years, the HOT 97 SUMMER JAM FESTIVAL and its stage will be set up in the METLIFE STADIUM parking lot. Some of the artists scheduled to appear on the FESTIVAL stage are HOT 97 morning co-host ROSENBERG's REAL LATE, COI LERAY, MORRAY, MOOSKI YOUNG DEVYN, SLEEPY HALLOW and DUSTY LOCANE.

