Deborah Dugan (Photo: LinkedIn)

THE RECORDING ACADEMY and former Pres./CEO DEBORAH DUGAN have reportedly reached a settlement in the arbitration surrounding her ouster.

In MARCH 2020 (NET NEWS 3/2/20), THE RECORDING ACADEMY fired DUGAN after putting her on administrative leave 10 days before the GRAMMY AWARDS in JANUARY amid traded charges of "misconduct," with former NEIL PORTNOW assistant CLAUDINE LITTLE alleging mistreatment by DUGAN and DUGAN accusing sexual harassment by attorney and ACADEMY executive JOEL KATZ as well as several other charges, including improprieties in GRAMMY voting procedures and board member self-dealing. DUGAN's five-month tenure was marked by resistance to her proposed changes by the ACADEMY establishment.

VARIETY reports, "The two parties issued a joint statement THURSDAY night that says simply: "THE RECORDING ACADEMY and DEBORAH DUGAN have agreed to resolve their differences and to keep the terms of their agreement private."

The arbitration hearings were scheduled to begin next month.

« see more Net News