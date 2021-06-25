Home Of The 'Hawks

The CANADIAN ELITE BASKETBALL LEAGUE's GUELPH NIGHTHAWKS have extended their radio deal with CORUS Classic Hits CJOY-A/GUELPH, ON for the 2021 season. The NIGHTHAWKS' games from last SUMMER's bubble tournament aired on CJOY; the league is returning to playing at regular arenas for this season, although fans may not be allowed in person due to continuing pandemic restrictions.

NIGHTHAWKS Pres. CAMERON KUSCH said, “As live professional sports returns to the ROYAL CITY this summer, the NIGHTHAWKS are proud to once again partner with GUELPH's home for live local sports, 1460 CJOY. In a year in which we may not be able to have NIGHTHAWKS fans join us at the SLEEMAN CENTRE, broadcast partnerships such as this are critically important to providing our passionate fanbase with outlets to watch, stream and listen live to NIGHTHAWKS basketball in 2021”

CORUS GUELPH Program Mgr. BRAD HULME added, “Once again this year, CORIS ENTERTAINMENT GUELPH is thrilled to be partnering with the NIGHTHAWKS. Having live sports return not only to the SLEEMAN CENTRE, but also to the airwaves, is an important next step in our collective healing from the COVID pandemic. At 1460 CJOY, we are pumped to be the broadcast partner with the NIGHTHAWKS and are looking forward to bringing CEBL basketball to our audience this summer!”

« see more Net News