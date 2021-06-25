July 4th Weekend Radio Special

Southern Gospel radio stations have the opportunity to air a special 1-hour show called "I Still Believe In America," celebrating faith and freedom. This special includes the brand new song from THE ISAACS, "The American Face." Also, patriotic songs by GORDON MOTE, JONATHAN WILBURN, BRIAN FREE & ASSURANCE, ERNIE HAASE, SUE DODGE, THE GAITHER HOMECOMING FRIENDS, JOE MULLINS & THE RADIO RAMBLERS, LEE GREENWOOD and more will fill out the hour.



If you plan on airing, please email your call letters, city of license, and the dates and times the program will air.



Download the 1-hour special here and the cue sheet here.

