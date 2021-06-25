Gonna Be A Hot Summer!

"Bad Habits," the wildly anticipated new song from ATLANTIC RECORDS superstar ED SHEERAN arrived today - and just in time to coincide with a hot, summer-long promotion being done by our friends at COX Top 40 WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI — The HITS 97.3 Artist Takeover!

PD IAN "SLACKER" RICHARDS gives us the details, "Every weekend this summer, THE NEW HITS 97.3 is going to have MIAMI's favorite HITS artists taking over the station. We're kicking off summer in the 305 this weekend with an ED SHEERAN Artist Takeover! He graciously agreed to join our "A-TEAM" for the weekend and will be doing multiple shifts, playing MIAMI'S NEW HIT MUSIC and, of course, his brand new song, "Bad Habits."

