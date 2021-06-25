Cooped Up Records artist Cooper Allan (Photo: Aaron Crisler / Conduit Media)

COOPED UP RECORDS has signed COOPER ALAN. The NORTH CAROLINA native used the 14 months of the pandemic to start a new journey, which ended in becoming the first artist inked to the NASHVILLE-based label formed by hit songwriter VICTORIA SHAW, who serves as the label's co-CEO, along with ALAN.

ALAN has amassed well over three million TIKTOK followers, more than 250,000 INSTAGRAM followers, three #1 singles on various iTUNES charts and over 35 million digital streams. His debut single “Colt 45 Country Remix,“ featuring RVSHVD, is available TODAY (6/25), on all digital platforms.

The first COOPED UP RECORDS signee kickoffs the IN REAL LIFE TOUR, alongside other TIKTOK stars ALEXANDRA KAY and special guest THOMAS MAC, on SATURDAY, JULY 3RD in WINSTON-SALEM, NC.

