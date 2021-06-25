Bones

Radio and television personality BOBBY BONES will be making a co-host run on the DAYTIME EMMY AWARD-winning show "THE TALK," which airs weekdays at 1p (CT) on CBS and streams on PARAMOUNT+. BONES will join the show for new episodes airing MONDAY, JUNE 28th through WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30th and again on THURSDAY, JULY 8th and FRIDAY, JULY 9th.

New episodes of BONES' NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC show, "BREAKING BOBBY BONES" continue to air on SUNDAY nights at 9p (CT).

