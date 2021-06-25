UNITED STATIONS MEDIA NETWORKS has announced the artists scheduled to host its daily, weekday "BACKSTAGE COUNTRY" program for JULY. SHOW DOG NASHVILLE's TOBY KEITH is set to host the first week, beginning MONDAY, JULY 5th. He'll have two new songs to show off: “Old School” written by MARREN MORRIS, RYAN HURD and BRETT TYLER (available TODAY 6/25) and “Happy Birthday AMERICA” written by KEITH over last year's JULY 4th holiday.

With JULY 4th landing on a SUNDAY this year, stations are welcome to air MONDAY, JULY 5th's five-hour show hosted by KEITH free to all stations in honor of the federal holiday to help cover for stations' vacationing hosts. Other JULY hosts include BROKEN BOW RECORDS' JASON ALDEAN (week of JULY 12th) and ARISTA NASHVILLE/RECORDS' MATT STELL (week of JULY 19th).

For more information on "BACKSTAGE COUNTRY," reach out to ANDY DENEMARK at andyd@unitedstations.com.





