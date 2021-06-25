Allan's Performance Will Be Broadcast Live On SiriusXM's Y2Kountry Channel

EMI NASHVILLE's GARY ALLAN will be the headline performer at DUCK JAM at The TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY in FORT WORTH TOMORROW (6/26), which will be exclusively broadcast live on SIRIUSXM's Y2KOUNTRY (Ch. 26) at 10:15p (CT). The performance will also be celebrating TODAY's (6/25) release of ALLAN's new studio album, "Ruthless."

As previously reported, ALLAN will also be performing a free show TONIGHT (6/25) at downtown NASHVILLE's ASSEMBLY HALL at 8p (NET NEWS 6/18). Get tickets here.

