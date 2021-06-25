-
SiriusXM Channel 'Y2Kountry' To Exclusively Live Broadcast Gary Allan's 'Duck Jam' Performance
June 25, 2021 at 12:22 PM (PT)
EMI NASHVILLE's GARY ALLAN will be the headline performer at DUCK JAM at The TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY in FORT WORTH TOMORROW (6/26), which will be exclusively broadcast live on SIRIUSXM's Y2KOUNTRY (Ch. 26) at 10:15p (CT). The performance will also be celebrating TODAY's (6/25) release of ALLAN's new studio album, "Ruthless."
As previously reported, ALLAN will also be performing a free show TONIGHT (6/25) at downtown NASHVILLE's ASSEMBLY HALL at 8p (NET NEWS 6/18). Get tickets here.