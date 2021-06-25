The Dirty Guv'nahs (Photo: ONErpm)

East TENNESSEE’s Southern Rock/Alt-Country ensemble, THE DIRTY GUV'NAHS, have been signed by ONERPM. The signing comes along with the release of the band's new single, “Better in the Summer,” TODAY (6/25), the first release from their fourth studio album, "Revival," due out in AUGUST. The single was co-written by OLD DOMINION's BRAD TURSI.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have THE DIRTY GUV'NAHS join ONERPM,” said JEFF TOBIAS, ONERPM’s head of Country Music. “Like any band, the guys have weathered a lot and we’re honored to be a part of this new chapter in an already incredible career!"

