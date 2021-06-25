The Series Continues

JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES has announced Episode 7 will be taking place THURSDAY, JULY 22nd at 8p EDT/5p PDT. The lineup features exclusive performances by LUCY DACUS and MAGGIE ROSE, plus the 2021 JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST AWARDS presentation.

BARTON said, “Every year my one wish is that we could hand out awards to everyone working in Triple A, as it’s such a passionate community of music and radio pros committed to music, artist development and great radio that serves their communities. But it’s still a thrill to recognize those that have been chosen by their peers. Next year we’ll do this in person, for sure.”

