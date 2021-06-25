TLC Celebrate 'CrazySexyCool'

TLC -- now consisting of TIONNE "T-BOZ" WATKINS and ROZONDA 'CHILLI' THOMAS -- will launch their celebration of "CrazySexyCool" LIVE NATION national tour, starting SEPTEMBER 3rd in ALBERTVILLE, AL. The 18-city tour will see the two performing selections from that classic 1994 Diamond-certified album, 27 years after its release, plus additional hits. The themed shows will feature fan interaction, '90s fashion, surprise guests, and more. BONE THUGS N HARMONY will open, with special guests. Pre-sale began last week. The band will play HOLLYWOOD PARK in INGLEWOOD, CA, on OCTOBER 9th.

Said CHILLI, “I'm so excited for this tour because we've been talking about doing something special for 'CrazySexyCool' for years and finally, we get to do it! This is the album that truly put us on the map and showed the world who we really are. So, this will be quite the celebration!”

Added T-BOZ, “It’s an honor and great feeling to be able to celebrate our most iconic album CSC with our fans! After such a trying time in all of our lives…I can’t think of a better way to celebrate! It’ll feel like being a fun backyard boogie! Good music, dancing and just all-around fun!”

"CrazySexyCool" is TLC’s second studio album that featured the #1 singles “Waterfalls” and “Creep."

A two-hour documentary special “Biography: TLC,” will premiere on A&E in 2022. The special will chronicle the group’s emotional journey and their survival against all odds as T-BOZ and CHILLI tell their story for the first time in a feature documentary. The group's third member, LISA 'LEFT EYE' LOPES, died in a car carsh in APRIL, 2002, in a car crash while organizing charith work in HONDURAS.

